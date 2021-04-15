Emma Watson, our beloved Hermoine from the Harry Potter universe celebrates her birthday on April 15 and it's time we start singing in a few praises for her. Besides being a terrific actress and a humanitarian that she is, Emma is also a red carpet maverick who often nails all her multiple outings. From awards ceremonies to movie premieres and media interactions, there's seldom a day when she fails to strike a chord with fashion aficionados like us. Harry Potter Actress Emma Watson Takes a Stand Against JK Rowling's Transphobic Tweets.

Strut, slay, repeat, seems to be her personal mantra and she effectively follows it, all day, every day. Emma's red carpet choices have always impressed us, right from her Harry Potter days. From being a cutesy child artist to a confident teenager and now a lady with refined taste, she has always been an icon whose outings never cease to woo her. As we continue to marvel at her numerous appearances, it would be wise if we simply present seven of our personal favourites. Emma Watson Birthday: Apart From the Harry Potter Saga, 4 Film Adaptations Of Famous Books That the British Actress Starred In .

So, on Emma Watson's birthday, here's taking a look at her fashion shenanigans.

In Dior

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Emilia Wickstead

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Miu Miu

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There are reports that Emma is bidding adieu to her acting career. Her social media accounts are not buzzing since the summer of 2020 and she's reportedly keen on leaving the industry and living a quaint life with her boyfriend, Leo Robinton. Emma hasn't signed any new movie yet and this might very well be the end of her acting career but she's yet to announce it officially. And while she decides on her decision, let's start praying that she doesn't. Also, here's sending all the good wishes and love on her 30th birthday.

Have a great one, Emma!

