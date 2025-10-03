Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been sharing a lot of posts on social media slamming actress Emma Watson after the actress recently shocked everyone by expressing her love for the author following their public fallout in 2018 due to contrary views on gender identity. In a recent podcast, Watson clarified that while she does not stand with Rowling's "Transphobic" ideas, she doesn't want to cancel her either. Reacting to it the Rowling slammed the actress and called her "ignorant." Emma Watson Breaks Silence on JK Rowling and Trans Rights Debate, Says She Doesn’t Want ‘Harry Potter’ Author ‘Cancelled’ Despite Differences in Opinions.

What Did Emma Watson Say About JK Rowling?

Earlier this week, Emma Watson addressed her feud with JK Rowling on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast and admitted that she doesn't wish to cancel her despite sharing contrary thoughts about transgender rights. She said, "I could ever cancel her out, cancel that out for anything. It has to remain true. It is true. I just don't know what else to do other than hold these two seemingly incompatible things together at the same time and just hope maybe one day resolve or like cojoin themselves that they can never, but they can both still be true."

She added, 'I can love her. I know she loved meI can be grateful to her can know things that she said are true, and there can be this whole other thing. My job feels like hold, just hold all of it. But the bigger thing is that what she's done will never be taken away from me."

Emma Watson’s Recent Comments on JK Rowling

Emma Watson on J.K. Rowling despite their differences of opinion: “I can love her. I can know she loved me. I can be grateful to her” “What she’s done will never be taken away from me” pic.twitter.com/S12LrRQPp0 — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) September 25, 2025

JK Rowling Slams Emma Watson

JK Rowling too to X (formerly Twitter) and commented about Emma Watson's sudden change of heart for her. She felt that the actress was doing it because the condemnation of the author was "no longer quite as fashionable as it was." She wrote, "Emma Watson and her co-stars have every right to embrace gender identity ideology. Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn't want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them."

After everything that happened, the author claimed that Ema didn't reach out to her directly but "someone to pass on a handwritten note which contained the single sentence 'I'm so sorry for what you're going through' (she has my phone number). This was back when the death, rape and torture threats against me were at their peak, at a time when my personal security measures had had to be tightened considerably and I was constantly worried for my family's safety. Emma had just publicly poured more petrol on the flames, yet thought a one line expression of concern from her would reassure me of her fundamental sympathy and kindness."

Rowling also shared that he wasn't from a privileged upbringing like the actress and was living in poverty while writing the book that made her famous. However, Rowling admitted that she has deep affection for the actress as she has known them since they were small kids. Rowling remarked, "Like other people who've never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is." Guess Who Is Returning in HBO’s Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series! Warwick Davis Back As Professor Filius Flitwick; First Original Film Star Confirmed (View Post).

JK Rowling Doesn’t Hold Back in Her Lengthy Response to Emma Watson

I'm seeing quite a bit of comment about this, so I want to make a couple of points. I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should… https://t.co/c0pz19P7jc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2025

In 2020, Emma Watson and her Harry Potter co-stars Danie Radcliffe and Rupert Grint were among the first actors to speak out against JK Rowling's remarks, calling them trasnphobic.

