Harry Potter Actress Emma Watson Takes a Stand Against JK Rowling's Transphobic Tweets

Emma Watson, JK Rowling (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Potter author JK Rowling is right now all over the news for the wrong reasons. She recently hurled some insensitive tweets on social media, attracting severe backlash. She went on a tweeting spree with her outright transphobic content that was called out by the netizens and the celebrities all across the globe. Recently, Harry Potter movie lead Daniel Radcliffe publicly condemned the British writer’s anti-trans tweets. Now, Emma Watson who played Hermione Granger has also called out Rowling’s tweets.

Taking to the micro blogging site, she wrote, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.” Fantastic Beasts Star Eddie Redmayne Takes a Clear Stand on J K Rowling's Transphobia Row, Says 'I Disagree With Jo'.

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are,” she added further. “Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x,” she concluded her thread. Here are the tweets.

Emma Watson Takes Stand Against JK Rowling's Tweets:

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

She Continued...

I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

And Concluded

Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Earlier, Daniel even apologized to all the Potterheads who were appalled by the transphobic tweets by JK Rowling. An excerpt from his essay that he wrote for The Trevor Project, he said, “To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.” Many other celebs like Eddie Redmayne, Sarah Paulson, Jameela Jamil, Katie Leung, Noma Dumezweni and Evanna Lynch to name a few called out JK Rowling.