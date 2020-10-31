Perennially a hoot that she is, Esha Gupta's thriving vibe for all times is effortless chicness. The former Miss India popularly known as Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger is counted amongst the best-dressed celebrities of tinsel town. Her off-duty fashion arsenal is innately sartorial, to say the least. She rolls with an immensely versatile fashion arsenal, courtesy different fashion stylists. With classics perfectly in place, Esha goes on to experiment as the occasion demands. Infusing life and copious amounts of spunk in all of her style offerings, she goes about with a nonchalant attitude in tow and doing her thing. A recent style of hers had us hooked. A pale pink embroidered saree paired with gold-toned jewellery and subtle glam was her vibe.

Her Instagram profile that boasts of a whopping 5.1 million followers saw a revamping in June this year as she deleted all of her previous posts. While her ridiculously HOT photoshoot days had everyone hooked, she punched back the trolls with an absolutely hard to miss sass and IDGAF vibes. Flaunting her fondness for the six-yard with a chic vibe. Here's a closer look. When Esha Gupta Pulled Off Chic Checks With Fabulous Florals In This Throwback Photoshoot!

Esha Gupta - Saree Chic

A pale pink floral embroidered saree from label Ranian by Neha Gupta was paired with her mother's jewellery. Centre parted low bun with subtle glossy glam completed her look. Esha Gupta Looks Piping Hot in her New Picture in a White Monokini.

Esha Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the action thriller as the crime branch officer Laxmi Rathi in the web-series One Day: Justice Delivered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).