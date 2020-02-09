Samantha Akkineni Goes Kareena Kapoor Khan Way, Gets her Movie, Jaanu's Name Printed on a Saree (View Pics)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just when we think Samantha Akkineni is done with impressing us and there's nothing more that she can do in that department, she stuns us and how! The Majili actress is a fashionista who likes taking the Southern industry by storm. A name whom we personally admire, Samantha is a fashion force to reckon with. She has her own wow moments which we personally like to bookmark and her recent one is just another phenomenal entry in the same. The pretty woman stuck to her traditional six yards throughout her promotions for Jaanu and we are mighty impressed with her overall style file - the newest one is dope in fact.

Samantha Akkineni's Jaanu Printed Saree

Samantha went Kareena Kapoor Khan when she decided to get a name printed on her saree. The only difference being in the name of course. While Kareena chose her own nickname 'Bebo', the Super Deluxe actress instead had her new release's name imprinted on it. The concept was more or less the same and the outcome was equally delightful.

Samantha Akkineni for Jannu promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha paired her six yards with a halter-neck blouse and a messy ponytail rounded off her look. She further picked brown lids, pink lips and rosy cheeks. A classic attempt with no further scope of improvement.