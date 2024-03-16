Famous fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has dressed some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including two of its leading ladies, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. While his bridal designs are always the talk of the town, his casual ones are also equally discussed. Sabyasachi sarees have a tale to tell for they all are intricately woven and so damn pretty. Just recently we had our 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra making an appearance in his stunning black saree. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Shanaya Kapoor, Whose Red Gharchola Did You Like?

PeeCee wore the outfit for an event in Beverly Hills. She picked a plain black saree with sequin detailing all over it. She paired her six yards with a matching bandeau blouse and a pretty Bvlgari necklace with earrings. With blushed cheeks, curled eyelashes, pink lips and hair styled in soft waves, PeeCee kept her look subtle and perfect.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, we would be lying if we said Priyanka's look didn't remind us of Deepika Padukone! After all, DP is known for justifying Sabyasachi sarees like no one else. There have been so many times when the Cocktail beauty has strutted in style wearing his creations. One of these occasions was when she wore a black saree with a matching lace embroidered full-sleeve blouse. The high-neck blouse allowed DP to ditch any and every fancy necklace. Instead, she picked a pair of ear studs that looked just perfect for her attire. A classic chignon, winged eyeliner and nude pink lips helped her complete her beauty look. Fashion Faceoff: Amy Jackson or Priyanka Chopra, Who Slayed More in this Outfit?

Both actresses looked stunning in their respective black sarees by Sabyasachi. While Deepika's look was more traditional and elegant, Priyanka's was more modern and playful. So, if given a choice, whose black saree look would you prefer to wear? Will it be Padukone's or Chopra's?

Whose Black Saree Look Did You Like the Most?

