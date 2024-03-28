In recent years, Bollywood actresses have been setting new fashion trends with their stunning outfits. Just recently we had Kriti Sanon wooing our hearts with her all-black look at Crew's trailer launch. While she looked phenomenal, we would be lying that her outfit of the day or #ootd didn't remind us of her fellow co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan! Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Ananya Panday, Who Wore this Ritika Mirchandani Outfit Better?

Kriti Sanon wore a black crop top with a matching skirt and a short jacket at Crew's trailer launch. She completed the look with black pumps and minimal makeup. The outfit accentuated her curves and gave her a bold and edgy look. She styled her hair in a chic bun, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look. Kriti's look for the occasion prompted us to go back in time and reminisce about Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from Veere Di Wedding promotions. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt, Whose Sabyasachi Saree Did You Like More?

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black crop top with a high-waisted ruched skirt paired with a jacket during the promotion of Veere Di Wedding. She paired the outfit with black pumps and no major jewellery. We believe her outfit was more glamorous compared to Kriti's and she looked stunning. She styled her hair in soft waves and opted for minimal makeup, letting her outfit do all the talking. Fashion Faceoff: Tamannaah or Shruti Haasan, Whose Gold and Black Outfit Did You Like the Most?

Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Kriti Sanon

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In conclusion, Kriti Sanon's black outfit from Crew's trailer launch was a bold and daring fashion statement that left a lasting impression. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan's understated outfit from Veere Di Wedding's promotion was also a noteworthy choice. Both actresses looked beautiful in their black outfits, and it's clear that they're both trendsetters in their own right.

If given a choice, whose styling did you like the most? Drop your answers on 'X' (Twitter) or choose your favourite name from the box below.

