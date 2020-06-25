She is legitimately a hoot and how! Sai Tamhankar, the quintessential Marathi girl uninterrupted is a rage in the regional film industry but sparked off a quiet storm with her debut in Hunterrr and followed it up with the critically acclaimed international film, Love Sonia. With her on-screen exuberance being in perfect tandem with an off-screen affability, Sai stirs up a carefully, cleverly crafted and curated sartorial storm. Giving the homegrown labels and designers a worthy recognition through her appearances, Sai never fails to quirk it up with a strong beauty and hair game. Sai, with her keen sense of innate style sensibilities, outwits even the usually best-dressed actors in the fashion riddled tinseltown. Her blazing penchant to pull off unconventional hues, bold cuts and tricky fabrics and silhouettes is what renders her as a certified style cynosure. While western and neo-ethnic ensembles feature predominantly in her fashion arsenal, Sai makes the much loved ethnic vibe much more relatable and relevant. She turns a year older today. We took a stroll down her Instagram profile of 1.1 million to collate all of her ethnic fashion moments.

A state-level Kabaddi player with an orange belt in karate as well, Sai graduated from theatre to television and then on to films. Ahead, here's a brief fashion capsule of some of her brilliant one-of-a-kind ethnic fashion moments. Sai Tamhankar Birthday: 15 Pictures Of Marathi Actress Which Prove She Knows Fashion Like the Back Of Her Hand.

A yellow silk Warp and Weft saree teamed with a sleeveless pink blouse were complimented with a choker and earrings by Mona Shah. Textured waves, defined eyes and pink lips finished out her look.

Sai Tamhankar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The trailer launch of Dhurala saw Sai drape a palm tree printed saree with a green coat blouse by Jebin Johny. An oxidized choker by Aadya, smudged eyes with a green undertone, nude pink lips and pulled back hair completed her look.

Sai Tamhankar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A sequined saree from label Vibrrant by Radhika and Rahul was teamed with a sleeveless matching sequined blouse, earrings by Finura. Subtle glam and a textured ponytail completed her look.

Sai Tamhankar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A floral pink saree by Romi Jain was teamed with green blouse and jewellery by Kohar. Defined eyes, pink lips and an elegant low bun completed her look.

Sai Tamhankar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A white and red zari saree by Queens Emporium was teamed with a printed blouse, opulent jewellery, a statement ring, a low bun and glowy glam of accentuated eyes and nude lips. Exclusive! Sai Tamhankar Reveals Why She Disappeared From Bollywood After Her Debut With Hunterrr in 2015 - Watch Video

Sai Tamhankar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A hand-woven saree from Ohfab, earrings by Kohar, pulled back hair and subtle glam.

Sai Tamhankar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A deep violet toned Paithani Nauvari saree was teamed with a multi-coloured blouse, Kolhapiri sandals, jewellery by Kankshini Studio. Flower adorned updo, subtle glam completed her look. Exclusive! Sai Tamhankar Wants to Work With THIS Bollywood Actor Next and It’s Not Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh.

Sai Tamhankar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A lithe frame, luscious locks, deep-set eyes and a bright smile all allow Sai to shine through a broad spectrum of styles. Here's wishing Sai Tamannaah a fantastic birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).