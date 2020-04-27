Yami Gautam’s Splendid Summery Striped Style Is Surprisingly Wallet Friendly, Here’s How!

Yami Gautam in ONLY (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A versatile actor, Yami Gautam is also a sartorial stunner. While effortless chic always is her thriving style vibe, Yami pulls off a fabulous fashion game in all her appearances. As a designer's muse and a stylist’s delight, Yami had an innate ability to seamlessly fit into any given style. She furthermore elevates her vibe by a brilliant beauty and hair game. What really adds on to her vibe is the short hairdo that she has adopted from her Uri days. Yami unfailingly doles out lessons in keeping it chic and relevant. A recent appearance saw her look pretty in pink striped separates. Summer calls for breezy and easy styles, and Yami's striped style play is a perfect combination of both!

These days, celebrity styles are an interesting mélange of high-end and upcoming homegrown labels, well-curated by their stylists. We are always on the lookout for chic and affordable styles, Yami made a compelling case for a relaxed vibe. Here's how. Yami Gautam in Ravishing Red Is a Little Bit of Everything – Classy and Crazy Hot!

Yami Gautam - Summertime Sassiness

Separates from ONLY featured pink striped shorts (Rs. 1,999) with a crop top (Rs. 1,499) and a loose fit blazer (Rs. 3,499). Subtle makeup with signature bangs and sleek hair upped the look. Vinyl strapped heels and a blue handbag completed her look. Yami Gautam Shows How to Never Underestimate the Power of a Perfect Striped Pantsuit!

On the professional front, Yami was last seen in Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen with Vikrant Massey in Ginny Weds Sunny, a romantic comedy, directed by Puneet Khanna, slated for a release in 2020.