B-town celebrities these days are pretty much a snazzier interpretation of their fashion forces or stylists who in turn scour for the best styles. This often results in celebrities opting for common styles, resulting in Fashion Face-Off! Our roving eyes caught Sanya Malhotra and Hansika Motwani. The ensemble in question was the blue pantsuit by the label, Appapop. While Hansika flaunted the ensemble for an appearance in January earlier this year, Sanya flaunted it in February for an event in Dubai. Who wore it better?

Their individual senses of styles are strikingly distinct. While Dangal girl, Sanya swears by the sporty-chic vibe as her go-to on most times, Hansika's styles are carefully curated and complimented with a brilliant beauty and hair game. Here's a closer look at how the ladies gave the wardrobe essential pantsuit a worthy spin.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya teamed her pantsuit with a white bralette, gold earrings, pulled back hair and subtle glam.

Sanya Malhotra in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hansika Motwani

Hansika chose to team her pantsuit with a black bralette, button it and bold drop gold earrings. Side-swept curls, glowy glam and a handbag with black pumps completed her look.

Hansika Motwani in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off: Sanya Malhotra or Hansika Motwani

While Sanya's fun take on the blue pantsuit is a dressed-down version, Hansika gives us ample reason to cheer for her dressed up and crisp interpretation of the same suit.

Who Wore It Better - Hansika Motwani or Sanya Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Celebrity styles give us ideas to dress up as our mood may demand or create a signature style. Which of these looks did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy wardrobe inspirations from the celebrity closets.

