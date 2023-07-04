Do you have any weddings to attend this year? Are you planning to shop for something fun and not typical this time? If yes, Papa Don't Preach is the brand that you must try. The brand offers quirky designs in interesting colour combinations that are hard to find and difficult to resist. Designed by Shubhika, these designs are bound to strike a chord with millennial brides and bridesmaids. Just recently we had Radhika Madan strutting in style in one of their eye catchy creations. Fashion Faceoff: Shanaya Kapoor or Lisa Haydon, Who Nailed This Arpita Mehta Design Better?

The Angrezi Medium actress wore a lehenga choli by Papa Don't Preach for one of her recent appearances. Considering the outfit was heavily embellished, Madan went easy with the rest of her styling. With just a pair of statement earrings and traditional bangles, she didn't opt for heavy jewellery. Coming to her makeup, it was subtle with soft pink lips, contoured cheeks and light eye makeup. Speaking about her hairdo, Madan opted for soft curls to compliment the rest of her look.

Alia Bhatt and Radhika Madan in Outfits By Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika

Alia Bhatt and Radhika Madan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika's look was impressive but it also reminded us of one of Alia Bhatt's previous looks. The Highway actress had worn a very similar design for one of her friend's pre-wedding festivities. Bhatt's hand-embroidered lehenga was enhanced using lace, acrylics, neon pink and orange sequins, and metallic embellishments. While the outfit looked amazing on the actress, we also loved the way she complimented it. With a dewy base, winged eyeliner and soft pink gloss, Alia went easy with her makeup preference and preferred styling her hair in a ponytail instead. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Shanaya Kapoor, Who Nailed Her Red Satin Dress?

Now that y'all have read the detailed description of their outfits, who do you think carried it better? Was it Alia Bhatt or Radhika Madan? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

Who Wore This Papa Don't Preach Outfit Better? Alia Bhatt Radhika Madan

