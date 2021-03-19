The season all of us mostly hate i.e summers is here. In the awful heat, the most important question that comes to mind first is what to wear? While it is easy to grab a linen fabric tee and wear it on the top, but when it comes to bottoms, we all s**k at it. Choosing what kind of denim to wear on these sweaty days is a task. Talking on the same lines, as summer days are back, we thought of giving you some celebrity-approved suggestions on what kind of jeans to flaunt during this time. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Three-Piece Co-ord Set by Pankaj & Nidhi.

Right from Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, we pick some denim looks from their profiles and tell you why to buy them. One thing which is common among all is that the denim you wear in summers should be airy and definitely not skin tight. Yus, if you are the one obsessed with skinny jeans, the list below is not for you. Have a look. Janhvi Kapoor’s Minty Cool Mood Is Perfect for That Lazy Sunday Brunch!

White Jeans

It's summers and wearing lighter shades will work wonders. And here is Kiara Advani, teaching you how to rock little loose jeans in white and make a statement. The best thing about this look is that you can also flaunt your midriff.

Mom Jeans

Baggy is in! Priyanka Chopra Jonas giving a perfect idea on how to rock mom jeans along with a white top. The full look is absolutely stunning and a perfect pick for summer. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears a Rose Printed Pyjama Set Worth Rs 1.12 Lakh on Jimmy Fallon Show!

High-Waist Jeans

There are two best things about high-waist jeans. One, they make you look lean and two, it's a global trend. Here's Bollywood sensation Disha Patani giving you tips on how to look bold and sexy.

Bell Bottom Jeans

This style trend has been there for quite a long time. Bell bottom denim can also be termed as classic jeans. In the picture, Alia looks dramatic while wearing them and if you loved it, then surely go for it. Totally worth it!

Ripped Jeans

Currently, a lot has been spoken about women flaunting torn jeans which have become a topic of discussion. But, we would just like to concentrate on the fashion part and so check out Malaika Arora flashing some oh-la-la vibe in this amazingly awesome torn denim. A must-have in the wardrobe.

That's it, guys! These are some of the Bollywood divas approved ways to wear denim this summer. To note, always pair something lighter in terms of fabric in the heat above these jeans. So, which one of the fashion trends is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay stylish always!

