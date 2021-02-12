Priyanka Chopra Jonas is just perfect. Be it flaunting her acting prowess in Bollywood/Hollywood films to channelling her inner diva and always dressing up like a boss, she knows how to make make the right kind of news. Currently, she's all over the internet and garnering praises for her memoir Unfinished. However, what we noticed is that on the promotional spree of her novel, the babe wore a pyjama set worth lakhs on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. Yes, you read that right! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares an Emotional Story Behind Her ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ Tattoo On 'The Tonight Show' Starring Jimmy Fallon (Watch Video).

PeeCee on the Television show was all decked up and looked fab as usual, but we could not take our eyes off her stunning outfit... which we later realised was a pyjama. Elaborating on the same, we dug a little on the internet and found out the price of the rose print attire and also we got to know that it's from the label Dolce & Gabbana. Her dress is available online at $1545 that is Rs 1,12,207. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Every Bit of Gorgeous as the Diva Rules the Runway at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 (View Pics).

Check Out Her Outfit In The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

Here's Proof:

Dolce & Gabbana Pyjama Set (Photo Credits: Orchard Mile)

Well, talking about Priyanka, style-wise, we feel she did a great job, as who wears a pyjama combo on TV. And PCJ doing so just proved that she is here to change the fashion scenario. We also want to add that we admire how she went minimal with regards to the makeup and let her red lips do all the oh-la-la. Kudos to her stylist here!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger playing the role of an NRI wife. Ahead, she many projects piled up which includes Text For You, a film with Mindy Kaling, Matrix 4 and more. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).