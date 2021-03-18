Summer is here and you are expected to make the most of floral prints. With a bright colour palette, floral motifs, warm shades and breathable silhouettes, the summer season is all about revamping your wardrobe. It's time to ditch all those pullovers and cardigans and pick something that's easy-breezy enough. While Kajal Aggarwal now Kitchlu's outfit doesn't exactly fall in the 'easy breezy' category, we are delighted with its colour combination that's screaming summers! Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit's Black Separates By Nupur Kanoi.

Kajal's smart three-piece co-ord set is designed by the brilliant designer duo, Pankaj & Nidhi. The Singham actress paired her blue and white printed separates with a matching long overcoat. While her outfit was itself was loud, she kept her accessorising subtle by pairing it with nothing but delicate ear studs, watch, bracelets and sunglasses from the house of Fendi. Her soft loose hair and white pumps elevated her look further. The styling was brilliant as it completely focussed on her ensemble while supporting it with a few essential accessories. Yo or Hell No? Kiara Advani in Traditional Six Yards by Manish Malhotra.

Kajal Aggarwal Slaying in Pankaj & Nidhi

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

