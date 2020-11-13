Gerard Butler celebrates his birthday today and besides waiting for his new release to hit the screens, let's also grab the opportunity to cheer for his sartorial skills. Gerard's a smart dresser and his casual outings are equally admirable as his red carpet appearances. Dapper is his middle name and he ensures his one too many avatars will make us go weak in our knees. Blessing with handsome looks and that tall frame, Gerard is like Prince Charming shining in his white armour. #Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra and Gerard Butler's 'Romance' Made The Headlines!

One look at Gerard Butler's style file and you are convinced that he takes his styling business very seriously. From his casual street style to movie promotions and premieres, there isn't any time when he has failed to boggle our minds with his cool dude attitude and smart wardrobe. His fashion shenanigans are drool-worthy as if his boyish looks weren't killer enough already. As this super dad of Hollywood gets ready to cut his birthday cake, we take a look at some of his dapper outings that are bound to strike a chord with y'all. Gerard Butler is a Different Kind of Action Hero, He's Not Dwayne Johnson or Schwarzenegger, Says Angel Has Fallen Action Director.

Didn't We Say Dapper is His Middle Name?

Gerard Butler (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beyond Handsome!

Gerard Butler (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hey, Handsome!

Gerard Butler (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Eyes On Him

Gerard Butler (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wow and How!

Gerard Butler (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Cool or Mr Hot?!

Gerard Butler (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yes, You Have Our Attention

Gerard Butler (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's an amazing piece of news for all Gerard Butler's fans in India. His next release, Greenland is all set to hit the Indian screens on December 4, 2020, and you know what that means. It means you'll be able to catch him on the big screen after such a long time and we are super thrilled about it. Here's looking forward to it. Lastly, Happy Birthday, Gerard once again. Have a great one.

