One of the newest entrants in the MCU, Hailee Steinfeld celebrates her birthday on December 11. The Hawkeye actress who has shared the screen space with Jeremy Renner and Florence Pugh already has a very successful career ahead to look at. Hailee will be celebrating her 26th birthday this year and the celebration could be a very intimate one for the actress. And while she decides if she wants to party hard with her friends or enjoy a quiet dinner instead, we'd like to grab the opportunity to marvel at her fashion shenanigans instead. Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop Aka Hailee Steinfeld Is a Total Bombshell and These Fashionably Bold Pics Are Proof!

Being at the cusp of millennials and Gen-Z generations, Hailee's style file resonates with both age groups. At times, she's wild and eccentric and on other days, she's simply dressing right for the occasion, with no fuss or drama whatsoever. While she mostly sticks to modern designs, there are days when she will simply pick an LBD or a little white dress and become a show stealer. One look at Steinfeld's Instagram account and you're convinced that she has a very refined taste in fashion and that slaying comes naturally to her. To elaborate more on her style file, let's have a quick look at some of her best fashion outings so far. Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Her Sexy Figure In An One-Off Shoulder Swimsuit (View Pic).

Beauty in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

Red Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

That's Sexy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

When in Doubt, Wear Red!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

Packing a Floral Punch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

Red Carpet Ready

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

Wild But Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

Happy Birthday, Hailee Steinfeld!

