While Hina Khan is done celebrating Eid, her ethnic avatars will continue to come. The actress earlier wore a heavily embroidered sea-green suit for her Eid celebration and then posted some new pictures in a completely different avatar. While the outfit was simple and traditional, it looked more vibrant, thanks to its vibrant colour palette. Now those who ardently follow Khan on her Instagram handle will know her obsession with posting pictures and also, how delightful she looks in Indian suits. Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Hina Khan took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest ethnic avatar. It was a simple sharara suit with a hot pink kameez, bright yellow sharara and a contrasting green dupatta. She further accessorised her outfit with statement earrings and no other jewellery. With mauve lips, blushed cheeks, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and straight hair, she completed her look further. Hina's traditional game has always been on point and this time was no different. Hina Khan's Summer Fashion is On Point; Actress Picks a Stunning Red & White Dress During Her Dubai Vacay.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Hina Khan's professional life, the actress will be next seen in a web series titled Seven One. She's gearing up to play the role of a dynamic inspector, Radhika Shroff and her first look from which was very powerful. Hina has already started shooting for the show and will wrap it very soon.

