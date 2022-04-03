After taking her parents on a Maldives holiday, Hina Khan is currently in Dubai with her mum, exploring the stunning UAE city. Hina's Instagram account is currently filled with her holiday pictures from Dubai and we are busy taking notes from her summer wardrobe. After her printed green and yellow co-ord set earlier, Hina chose to pick a midi dress this time and it instantly had our attention. The Hacked actress was visiting the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai when she decided to pose and share some pictures from inside. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

Considering Dubai weather is usually hot, Hina's choice of attire doesn't surprise us at all. It was a classic red and white printed midi dress which she paired with funky white sneakers. With subtle makeup, a sling bag and black shades, she rounded off her look further. With summer already approaching, it's a wise decision to invest in cotton dresses and some midi frocks that look cute and chic at the same time. Hina Khan Shares BTS Pictures from Her Song 'Mohabbat Hai' and Her All-Black Avatar is Impressive.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It won't be wrong to tag Hina Khan as a travel junkie. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress loves exploring new places and is always planning some exotic holidays. After enjoying the Maldives, the actress explored Egypt recently and is roaming Dubai currently. Well, we are keen to know where she'll be heading next.

