Hina Khan's sure has a way of finding herself from amid the chaos of the fashion world. She knows what she wants and which brand she wants to wear. She has a certain penchant for a few silhouettes and is game for every time they are offered to her. Her obsession with denim jumpsuits in particular. The former Bigg Boss contestant is roaring inside BB 14 house with her seniority and while we are thrilled to see her back in the game, Hina's also making an attempt to keep us hooked right till the end, well at least till her stint on the show.

Hina's look book for Bigg Boss 14 has been a very impressive affair so far. Her outfits have all been catchy and stunning if we must say. Her recent design, a denim jumpsuit by MellowDrama looked equal parts chic and charming and that reminded us of the time she donned a similar design in the past. It was yet another denim jumpsuit from the same brand and that makes us wonder if the actress is head over heels in love with their designs or jumpsuits in particular.

Hina Khan and her denim jumpsuits (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Hina's attempt to nail this design looks effortless. From all going glamorous with her one-off shoulder design to choosing something more basic instead, she doesn't restrict herself when it comes to her style file. The only criteria that matter is that it should be charming enough for her taste.

While we are positively smitten by her taste and choice of outfits, do you approve of it? Are you equally thrilled with her jumpsuit designs or think they need some improvement? Do let us know your views by tweeting them to us @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).