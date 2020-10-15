Hina Khan's style file inside Bigg Boss 14 house has been a remarkable affair so far. The 'toofani' senior who has entered the new season with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan is busy wooing our hearts with her one too many appearances are we are awestruck. From strutting in style in her traditional six yards to winning our hearts with her charming separates, Hina's fashion outings have been delightful, to say the least. While our admiration for her was always too much, her stint inside BB 14 has only intensified it further. Hina Khan’s Cutesy Monochrome Dress For Bigg Boss 14 Can Be Yours For Rs 23,000 (View Pics).

Hina's charming looks have all been bookmarked by us. We are smitten and mesmerized to see her shine in stunning creations. Her styling attempts have been effective and sharp if we can say. And what's more beautiful is to see her not restricting herself to any one silhouette. From cutesy dresses to ethnic marvels, Hina's out there dropping some major style bombs on us. As the former contestant continues her journey inside the house this new season, let's take a look at her amazing styling attempts so far. Hina Khan Spins a Fashion Web Through Her Recent Style Statement for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

In Shivangi Jain and Done and Dusted by Disha

In Pallavi Singh

In Nikhita Tandon

In Cross A Line

In Ohaila Khan

In Picchika

In Sakshi Khetterpal

In MellowDrama

In Pallavi Jaipur

In Mohammed Mazhar

Hina's quirky attempts have proved her mettle as a fashionista. She's eager and excited to put her best fashion foot forward and she rarely disappoints. The saying, 'once a stunner, always a stunner' fits in well for her. We hope her style journey ahead continues to boggle our minds and that it only gets more inspiring and stunning with time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).