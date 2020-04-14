Hot Bod Alert! Krishna Shroff Sets The Temperature Soaring in This Stunning Black Lacy Lingerie (View Pic)

Krishna Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff is a sure cut winner on Instagram. Why do we say so? As a glimpse at her feed and it's drop-dead gorgeous. Unlike other celebs, the girl does not shy away from sharing anything and everything on her social media. Be it relaxing by the pool, going all PDA with boyfriend Eban to sweating it out at the gym, the babe keeps her fans hooked with regular updates. And well, talking about her latest hot post on Insta, it'll surely make you go WOW. Yep, that's correct! Krishna Shroff and Boyfriend Eban Adams Steal a Kiss at an Aquarium! View Pics of This Sizzling Hot Couple.

Taking to her Instagram, Krishna shared a monochrome selfie of herself wherein she can be seen sitting on her bed wearing lacy lingerie. With messy bun and flaunting her perfectly toned body, the girl looks extremely sexy. Not to miss, her abs and supremely shaped butt. Squats girl it seems. Adding to the hotness is Krishna's expression which is to die for. Looks like via the selfie, all she wanted to convey to her fans is to stay indoors. Sunny Leone is A Bombshell In A Bikini As She Romances With The Sand On A Beach (View Pic).

Check Out Krishna's Sexy Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on Apr 13, 2020 at 6:57am PDT

Just like how we are going gaga over the picture shared by Krishna, even Tiger and his girlfriend, Disha Patani are all hearts for the photo. Meanwhile, Krishna also shares a great bond with Patani and the two often make and share fun videos on social media and entertain fans. Stay tuned!