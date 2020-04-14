Sunny Leone is A Bombshell In A Bikini As She Romances With The Sand On A Beach (View Pic)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stop everything you are doing, as it's Bollywood babe, Sunny Leone's time! Amid the lockdown, if there is one personality from the showbiz who has been sharing gems on social media, it has to be the Baby Doll diva, Leone. Be it she turning into a seductress, looking wet and wild to making fans go wow with her choice of bikinis, the Ragini MMS girl is on a photo-sharing spree. And well, today was no different as the actress posted quite a HOT photo of herself straight from the beach and it will give you the oh-la-la sensation. Sunny Leone Looks Sexy As a Mermaid In Baby Blue Bikini For a Hot Photo-Shoot by Dabboo Ratnani (View Pics).

The throwback photo shared by Sunny sees her lying on the beach and romancing with the sand. Yep, that's correct! Wearing a bikini in shade blue, she looks tempting looking straight at the camera. With curled up hairdo, a little hint of makeup and ofcourse some sultry expression, Leone looks like a bomb in the pic, courtesy Dabboo Ratnani. We bet the more you see, the more you'll crave for it! Sunny Leone Turns Up the Heat in Her Latest Summer Outfit and It’s ‘Sheer’ Perfection (View Pics).

Check Out The Sexy Post By Sunny Below:

The B-townie captioned the image as, 'Dreaming of May 4th!!!' hinting at the lockdown extension period till May 3, 2020. Coming back to the hot picture, all we want to say is that keep posting such delicious photos as they are indeed a visual treat. Must say, none like Sunny Leone. Stay tuned!