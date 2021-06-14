Huma Qureshi is still busy with the promotions of her newest web series, Maharani. While the actress is currently getting praised for her portrayal in the series, off-screen too she's getting showered with heaps of praises for her style file for the same. Qureshi had a couple of amazing months with consecutive releases with Zack Snyder's The Army of the Dead and Maharani. And each time, she boggled our minds with her stylish style statements. Huma Qureshi Takes Her Fashion Game a Notch Higher During Maharani Promotions (View Pics).

Huma's recent fashion outing sees her decked up in all-black attire. Huma paired her black corset crop top with a faux leather skirt and nude pumps by Christian Louboutin. Huma kept her styling simple with nothing but a pair of earrings. Nude lids, brown lips, highlighted cheeks and hair tied in a sleek ponytail completed her look further. Huma's monochrome nail paint also deserves a special mention as it certainly looked ravishing with her #ootd. When Huma Qureshi Gave Those Pretty Girl-Next-Door Vibes In Her White Anarkali Suit (View Pics).

Huma Qureshi for Maharani Promotions

Huma Qureshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Huma Qureshi's Maharani is apparently based on a real-life incident when former Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav stepped down from his post and nominated his wife for the position instead. Huma is receiving several accolades for her portrayal and she totally deserves it. And while we wait for her next fashion outing, let's keep ogling at her older pics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2021 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).