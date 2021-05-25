Huma Qureshi is having a rather busy month. The actress who recently starred in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is now gearing up for the promotions of Maharani, her new web series on SonyLiv. She's all occupied with her multiple media interactions and we are in love with her style file for the same. After picking a rather sexy purple outfit for the promotions of the Army of the Dead, Huma is back to win our hearts with her newest outing.

Huma's team of stylists took to their Instagram account to share pictures from her new appearances are we are sold! She picked stunning separates from the house of Mellowdrama and we are all hearts for it. It's an extremely simple outfit with no fuss whatsoever and yet looks charming and delightful enough. Huma kept her styling simple for this one by pairing it with a top knot and just the right amount of makeup. We are also loving her mismatch earrings and think, they are amplifying her look further. Huma Qureshi Is Channeling That Pristine White Vibe With a Dash of Subtle Glam in These Throwback Pictures!

Huma's Maharani is a political web series that's apparently inspired by former Bihar Chief Minister, Rabri Devi. Huma plays a simpleton whose life revolves around her husband and her family. But things change for good or bad when her husband, the state's Chief Minister resigns and appoints her as his successor instead. The plot is intriguing and we get Huma will nail it to the hilt. Looking forward to that.

