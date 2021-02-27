Janhvi Kapoor is currently promoting her upcoming release, Roohi, a horror-comedy that also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. While we are excited to witness a new chapter in this genre, Janhvi is meanwhile busy exuding all the glamorous vibes through her promotional outings. After picking a stunning neon off-shoulder dress for day one of her promotional outings, Janhvi returned with a rather blingy affair for her second appearance. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Janhvi Kapoor - Who Rocked the Sequined Saree Look Better?

Styled by the very brilliant Mohit Rai, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in her pink pants paired with a silver halter backless top. It was certainly a chic appearance and Janhvi nailed it with her charming persona. The Dhadak actress had paired her outfit with nude lips and hoop earrings. She kept her makeup subtle with highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner, creamy pink lipstick and curled eyelashes. The attire though dramatic wasn't loud and it gelled well with her bubbly persona. Janhvi Kapoor's Power Dressing or Ananya Panday's Love for Tulle - Whose Fashion Outing Gets Full Marks from You?

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Roohi's producer, Dinesh Vijan is planning to make a horror universe that will include Shraddha Kapoor's Stree and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi. While the plan is still in its initial stages, he aims to start working on it by next year. But until then, let's keep admiring this star kid for being the fashionista that she is.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).