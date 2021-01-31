Who doesn't know Justin Timberlake? The famous American singer, songwriter and also an actor, he's quite a popular name in the west. Blessed with good looks and talent that's worthy of all your applause, he's the charming man of every woman's dream. Though taken, Justin enjoys immense popularity and fan following and the credit for which partly goes to his impeccable sartorial skills. Justin's a smart dresser and he knows how to present himself really well. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel ‘Secretly’ Welcome Second Child! Couple Is Now Proud Parents To A Baby Boy.

While his singing skills are often praised and discussed, it's time we take a note of his dapper wardrobe. Justin's red carpet shenanigans are delightful and his choices are too smart for words. While he believes in nailing all his formal outings, his casual wardrobe is equally admirable. His wife, Jessica Biel has a terrific wardrobe herself and Justin ensures he matches her taste and swag. To prove you the same, let's take a look at some of his most dashing outings. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Baby with Jessica Biel (Watch Video).

Dishing Out Some Serious Fashion Goals

Justin Timberlake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Man in Black

Justin Timberlake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Good Looks! Good Looks! Good Looks

Justin Timberlake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hello Handsome!

Justin Timberlake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Charm Could Kill!

Justin Timberlake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Knight in 'Grey' Armour

Justin Timberlake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Street Style Done Right

Justin Timberlake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking about his upcoming album, Timberlake confirmed that he's working on his next. In his recent conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, he confirmed working on his music and assured that it will release very soon. Well, here's waiting for that. Until then, let's keep cheering for the man, should we? Lastly, happy birthday, Justin. Have a great day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).