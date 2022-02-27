House of Cards actress Kate Mara celebrates her birthday on January 27. Rooney Mara's darling sister and a terrific actress of recent times, we still feel that the world is yet to see her full potential. Kate definitely comes across as a confident actress who syncs into her character like no one else. Yes, her role as Susan Storm in Fantastic Four wasn't exactly a hit but we don't blame the actress. The movie was too bad for any of the actors to shine. Kate Mara Birthday: 5 Heart-Warming Pictures That Prove the House of Cards Actress’ Love for Animals (View Pics).

Of course, we aren't discussing the dud that Fantastic Four was today. Instead, we are focussing on our birthday girl and her phenomenal wardrobe for every occasion. Kate Mara's red carpet shenanigans have wowed us time and again and there's rarely any complaint from our side on that front. Kate has always managed to present herself as the talented and charming actress that she is and there's never a pretence in her choices. She wears what she is and loves the idea of fuss-free outfits. From cute little dresses to sheer gowns, you name a design and Mara has probably nailed it to the hilt already. To celebrate her sartorial sense further, we pick seven of her best red carpet outings from recent times and cheer for the lady from the bottom of our hearts.

In Christian Dior

Kate Mara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Miu Miu

Kate Mara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Kate Mara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Diane von Furstenberg

Kate Mara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Max Mara

Kate Mara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Giambattista Valli

Kate Mara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Marc Jacobs

Kate Mara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kate Mara!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2022 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).