Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski being a part of the Fantastic Four cast was doing the round on the Internet. The Quiet Place star has finally spoken about this rumoured casting and clarified that she and her husband haven't been contacted yet by the studios and also she clearly mentions that she isn't a fan of superhero films.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Emily Blunt says that her and John Krasinski haven't been contacted about starring in 'Fantastic Four' She's also not a fan of superhero films “It’s not that it’s beneath me ... but ... I don’t like them. I really don’t" 🎙 Howard Stern Show pic.twitter.com/qRMiGwhmfQ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 11, 2021

