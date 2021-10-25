American singer cum songwriter, Katy Perry celebrates her birthday today. The singer who recently embraced motherhood has quite a peculiar taste when it comes to fashion. Just like her quirky self, her choices are equally whimsical but even stunning at times. We love the way she presents herself and exudes confidence in anything that she decides to wear. She's certainly not intimidating but has a rather distinct aura that continues to mesmerise us time and again. Happy Birthday Katy Perry: Just Some Pictures of the ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ Singer to Give You Fashion Goals.

From styling herself as a burger to a chandelier, Perry probably had the most whacky time in the fashion circuit ever. We wonder if B-town hunk, Ranveer Singh seeks inspiration from her for his exuberant and lively wardrobe. She probably believes in fuss-free fashion and is game for anything, literally anything that her styling team comes up with. While her melodies continue to win our hearts, her quirky closet inspires us and we certainly wish to imbibe her talent and confidence someday. Katy Perry Opens Up About Being a Mother, Says ‘It Was My First Experience of Unconditional Love’.

On that note, here's taking a quick peek inside her amusing wardrobe, one charming outfit at a time.

At Met Gala 2019

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

During her performance in Washington in 2013

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Met Gala 2019

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Met Gala 2018

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Met Gala 2015

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Met Gala 2017

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Grammys 2019

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Perry recently made headlines when she stepped out wearing an orange latex dress while flaunting her toned legs for season 20 of American Idol. And going by her same pictures, all we can say is Mamma Mia!

Happy Birthday, Katy Perry! Have a great one...

