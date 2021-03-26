Pride & Prejudice actress Keira Knightley celebrates her birthday on March 26 and while she's often praised for her acting skills, today let's admire her for different talent. The talent to rule the red carpet like a true blue fashionista. Being British at heart, Keira's fashion choices are all about being chic and sophisticated. They are never peppy or loud but always poised and dignified enough. A quality that British people are known for. They take their fashion very seriously and Keira is no different. Keira Knightley Picked Her Own Body Double After Refusing to do a Nude Scene for 'The Aftermath'.

One look at Keira's fashion outings and you are convinced that she's a marvel who likes to play by the rules. She would never opt for bold fashion and her colour options are soft and subtle all the time. From blues to blacks, she would prefer all the darker shades but never any loud ones. A Valentino fan, Keira is often seen flaunting their designs while out on a promotion or making an appearance. But that doesn't mean she restricts herself from picking other brands. We have seen her slay in Elie Saab and Stella McCartney as well and those appearances were equally impressive. Keira Knightley Slams Kate Middleton in a Powerful Essay She Pens on Mothers and Their Post-Delivery Appearances.

Speaking of which, let's quickly name seven of Knightley's best fashion moments that continue to remain our forever favourite. Have a look at them below.

In Valentino

In Stella McCartney

In Prada

In Gucci

In Givenchy

In Elie Saab

In Chanel

Surprisingly Keira has witnessed enough hatred in her acting career for no justified reasons whatsoever. But not by us. We have always adored the beautiful and much-talented actress for all many reasons and will continue to do so for the rest of our life. While a section in Hollywood praises her for her acting proficiency, there's another that believes she's expressionless. Despite facing several criticisms, Keira has held her head high and that's the right way to deal with them. She inspires us unknowingly and we'll be forever grateful to her for that.

We hope this fashionista has a great day today and that she continues to slay for years to come. Happy Birthday, Keira Knightley!

