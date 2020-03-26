Keira Knightley Birthday Special: 7 Times When the 'Bend It Like Beckham' Actress Kicked Her Way into Our Hearts with her Phenomenal Red Carpet Choices (View Pics)

Keira Knightley Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

British women have a distinct aura around them. Especially Keira Knightley. The way she smiles, uff...she has charming laughter, one that makes boys go weak in their knees. And secondly, the way she presents herself in flowy gowns. It's a very rare scenario where you would see Keira in a well-structured attire. She usually believes in comfy designs that allow her to breathe. Yes, true they don't allow her to flaunt her svelte figure but the Pride and Prejudice actress has moved beyond that. Today, she's more about making her presence felt and not let couture take over her. Keira Knightley Picked Her Own Body Double After Refusing to do a Nude Scene for 'The Aftermath'.

Keira's love for Erdem dresses cannot be even. She likes to match her alluring persona with pretty silhouettes and soft colour palette that often go hand-in-hand. Knightley models for Chanel and so unsurprisingly chooses that label often. However, the actress believes in keeping her options open. Her red carpet appearances are truly so delightful that you end up staring at her pictures for hours at length. Her style evolution has been remarkable. From wearing jeans on the red carpet to the ultimate sophisticated IT-British girl, she has come a long way and we're fortunate to witness her transformation.

As the lady gears up to celebrate her 35th birthday, here's taking a look at some of her best red carpet attempts. Begin Again Remake: Shah Rukh Khan-Kriti Sanon, Aamir Khan-Alia Bhatt and Other Pairs Who Can Reprise Mark Ruffalo - Keira Knightley’s Roles From Hollywood Movie.

Keira Knightley in Elie Saab

Keira Knightley in Mary Katrantzou

Keira Knightley in Valentino

Keira Knightley in Valentino

Keira Knightley in Valentino

Keira Knightley in Valentino Couture

Keira Knightley in Rodarte

Keira will always remain a fashion lover's darling. From all the risque attempts she has taken in the past to playing safe and not indulging in OTT, Knightley's personal closet is filled with beautiful memories. As this yummy mummy looks forward to an eventful year ahead, we wish her all the happiness in this world. Happy Birthday, Keira.