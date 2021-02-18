Kim Kardashian is here making headlines for her bizarre outfits yet again. The reality TV star who's a prominent name in the Hollywood circles often makes headlines for her extravagant lifestyle and those bold outfits of hers. While the Kardashian-Jenner clan is a name enough in itself, Kim is probably the most known name after Kylie Jenner. She and her rapper husband, Kanye West sure love staying in news all the time and this time, she's making noise for flaunting 'flower power'. Kim Kardashian Reminisces About Her Fashion Style From the 90s, Shares Throwback Pic.

Kim took to her Instagram account to share a picture in her flowery attire. With her accessories matching her outfit, she was able to strike a chord and mark an impression. Kim K's lotus inspired outfit has certainly grabbed our eyeballs and we're busy admiring it. The entrepreneur looks phenomenal in her sexy outfit and we're in love with its concept overall. The outfit is cleverly hiding all her assets while making her look drop-dead gorgeous. We are amazed after seeing her new picture and it deserves all your attention. Kim Kardashian Racy Bikini & Lingerie Looks: 10 Times KUWTK Star Made The HOTTEST Sartorial Choices of all Time as She Turns 40.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian's personal life was in question recently when there were reports if she's parting ways with Kanye West. While these rumours died very soon, we hope they don't resurface anytime soon. Meanwhile, her sister, Kylie is busy having a gala time, posting pictures in her hot bikinis.

