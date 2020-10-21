Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian! As the KUWTK star turns 40 we take a look back at some of the sexiest sartorial choices. The curvy model is the queen of bikini and lingerie looks. The social media star is known for acing her outings in her iconic body-hugging latex dresses. Having a sizzling HOT body and curvy frame, Kim K has inspired butt lift surgeries to be named after her, the popular Kim K Butt lift surgery is sought after by so many people aspiring to have a figure like her.

Kim K and her beach outings have served us some of the best swimsuits looks. Ever since Kim Kardashian and her family went on the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim K has been a style icon. Not just her, even the other sisters aka Kourtney and Khloé gave us fashion goals. Today on Kim K's birthday, let's take a look at some of the best bikini and lingerie of all time:

Black String Bikini

Classic White Monokini

Pretty In Pink

Sexy High-Rise Monokini in Black

One From the Skims Valentine's Collection

Glistening

All That Glam

Kim K's Tube Top Style

Kim Kardashian shared a recent picture of herself in a daringly low-cut black dress bringing back the "exposed thongs" trend that we believed had died for good. While there is no doubt that Kim K looks super HOT sporting the trend, but are the noughties we really want though? Well, while most people on Instagram couldn't stop praising about hot sexy the 39-year-old looked in what looked like a ‘bring back visible thongs trend’ charade, some couldn't help but wish this doesn't turn into a fad. Kim Kardashian West has been into a bit of philanthropy recently after she announced that she is donating USD 1 million to Armenia fund. Kim had visited Armenia twice during the filming of her famous show - 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,'.

