Keeping Up with the Kardashians is all fine but what happens when the ladies decide to take Instagram by storm? Well, it certainly gets out of our hands. Kim who earlier took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her beach birthday celebration posed alongside her sisters in bikinis and boy, did they look hot! If there's anyone who makes the most of Instagram while keeping their fans hooked onto their accounts, then it's the Kardashians and their extended family. Keeping Up With The Kardashians to End After 14 Years: Kim Kardashian Makes this Shocking Announcement.

While Kim prefered a stunning gold bikini to go with, Kourtney picked black and white striped while Khloe had the one in leopard print. The ladies posed flaunting their envious curves in these sensuous bikinis and we are busy drooling over their hot picture. Just while we were thinking about how to dress up like Kardashians for Halloween, we come across this post which makes us more determined to ape their previous styling. Ask us to name a celebrity figure who nails a bikini as well as Kardashians and we'd keep scratching our heads. Kim Kardashian Turns 40: Paris Hilton Extends Heartwarming Birthday Wishes For Her Best Friend (View Post).

Kim with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian

Kim with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim's birthday celebration this year was extra special this year. The reality TV star turned 40 this year and proved why 40 is the new 20. Posing on the exotic beach while flaunting her curves in a gold bikini is exactly how we had imagined Kim celebrating this special year of her life.

