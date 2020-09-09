As disappointing as it may sound but Keeping Up With The Kardashians is bidding adieu to all its fans. Kim Kardashian broke this shocking news to their fans and tried explaining their decision with a heavy heart. It's been 14 years since the family is shooting for this reality TV show and after as many as 20 seasons, they finally decided to bring down the curtains. "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience," read a part of Kim's lengthy caption on her Instagram post. Kylie Jenner Wants to Quit 'Keeping up with the Kardashians', Feels She Doesn't Need it Anymore.

Earlier this year, the show witnessed its lowest viewing figures which were well below 900k. The series will return for season 19 on September 17 and will be followed by one last season in 2021. The show chronicled around the Kardashian family, allowing viewers to be a part of their starry affairs. The show witnessed many interesting episodes including Kim Kardashian's marriages to Kris Humphries and West, an armed robbery in Paris, the break-up of Khloe Kardashian's marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom. Kim Kardashian's ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Beach House in Malibu Up for Auction, Listed for Around $8 Million.

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Announcement

Reacting to Kardashians' decision to end the show, E! in a statement said there was no particular reason that prompted them to arrive at this conclusion and that it respects the family's decision to live their lives without any cameras. While Kourtney was already reluctant to shoot any more episodes and viewing figures falling as well, the family decided to pull the plug before the channel asks them to. A sad but wise decision indeed!

