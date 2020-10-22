Paris Hilton extended birthday wishes to reality TV star and friend Kim Kardashian on her 40th birth anniversary. The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter to 'send love to the birthday girl on her special day'. "Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian! So many fun memories together!" wrote Hilton. Kim Kardashian West Birthday Special: 5 Famous Quotes Of The Entrepreneur That Are Explosive!

She took the occasion to reminisce about a video they had worked on together a year ago."Loved you in my Best Friends A*s music video! So hot! Loves it! Sending you so much love on your special day #BirthdayGirl!" she added. Kim Kardashian West Birthday Special: A Red Carpet Darling, She Knows How to Put Her Best Fashion Foot Forward (View Pics)

Check Out Paris Hilton's Instagram Post Below:

In response, Kim retweeted Hilton's post carrying warm wishes to her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)