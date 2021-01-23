Kylie Jenner's Instagram account is one place we are hooked onto. The makeup mogul sure knows how to keep her ardent followers occupied with her numerous hot clicks. Belonging to Hollywood's very famous, Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie was a celebrity even before she ventured into her own business and made a name for herself. Securing the numero uno position at Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities, Kylie is a name that's admired and her lifestyle is something that would make you envious. Kylie Jenner's Pictures in Her Neon Pink Bikini are Screaming Hotness.

Kylie earlier took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou. The ladies soaked in some sun while flaunting their uber-hot bods in bikinis. While Kylie prefered a nude coloured two-piece, Anastasia prefered a green monokini. Needless to say, their picture looked extremely hot and we are gasping for breath. Like Kylie, her BFF is uber-glamorous and seeing them slay in beachwear has certainly made our day. Kylie Jenner Birthday Special: When it Comes to Her, Bold is the New Beautiful (View Pics).

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner with Anastasia Karanikolaou (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner's billionaire status is still retained by the entrepreneur. She's followed by her brother-in-law, Kanye West. Kardashians sure know how to make headlines in Hollywood and their extended family is filled with names that are equally popular. Here's looking forward to more such pics and the beautiful times with her BFF.

