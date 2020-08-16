Kylie Jenner's birthday celebration is still going on and her numerous Instagram pictures are proof of it. The makeup mogul recently celebrated her big day and besides getting a special outfit from Balmain as her present, she also strutted in style in her tropical-inspired outfit from Farai. Jenner's birthday celebration was all about enjoying her beach vacay and posing for sexy pictures in the sand. Not to forget, her bikini indulgence. Yo or Hell No? Kylie Jenner's Beaded Birthday Dress by Balmain (View Pics).

The reality TV star recently took to her Instagram account to share her new bikini pictures that are screaming hot. Kylie's neon pink bikini looks jaw-dropping and we are already busy drooling over her new super hot clicks. Kylie's voluptuous body is on display and her bikini is completely justifying her svelte figure. If Jenner's new pictures don't define the word 'hot' for you, then we don't know what will. Sister's Day 2020: From Gigi Hadid - Bella Hadid to Kylie Jenner - Kendall Jenner, Checking Out Hollywood's Most Stylish Sisters.

Kylie Jenner Looking Piping Hot in her Neon Pink Bikini

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner's lavish lifestyle is a testament of her Forbes highest-paid celebrity status. The entrepreneur retained numero uno position in the new list for this year and she was followed by Kanye West on number two. Speaking about the Kardashian - Jenner clan, they sure know how to mint money and live a life king size.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).