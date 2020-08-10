Kylie Jenner, the youngest billionaire to feature in the Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities has always been on our radar. She's careful with her fashion choices, often picking outfits that allow her to flaunt her beautiful curves. A prominent name in Hollywood's social circle, Kylie's had an inspiring and terrific journey of her own. From being a reality TV star to an entrepreneur, she has been striving hard all her life, working towards establishing her own identity that goes beyond being a mere member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are the Most Fashionable Mother-Daughter Pair on Instagram, These 5 Photos Are Proof!

While her sister, Kendall Jenner woos our hearts with her runway attempts, Kylie's busy winning our approvals with her red carpet offerings. For someone who beautifully blends bold with beautiful, she's a name we admire and a personality we adore. Her fashion appearances are charming, sometimes simple but always rich. She knows how to nail her multiple looks to the T and is often tagged as one of the best-dressed celebs in Hollywood. Post embracing her motherhood, Jenner's style file has seen a slightly modish change. From picking a stunning Ralph & Russo design for Vanity Fair Oscar party to ruling the Met Gala with her off-beat Atelier Versace creation, Kylie has celebrated a fashion extravaganza of her own. Kylie Jenner is Soaking the Summer Sun in her Gorgeous All White Ensemble.

As the makeup mogul gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we reminisce some of her brilliant red carpet moments from the recent past. Have a look...

In Atelier Versace

Kylie Jenner

In Ralph & Russo

Kylie Jenner

In Tom Ford

Kylie Jenner

In Alexander Wang

Kylie Jenner

In Alex Perry

Kylie Jenner

In Balmain

Kylie Jenner

In Celine

Kylie Jenner

In Steven Khalil

Kylie Jenner

Kylie's sense of style, when compared to Kendall, is very distinct. While the latter prefers bold silhouettes with daring cuts, Kylie prefers everything that's bodycon. She likes flaunting her figure and we are all hearts for it. As the billionaire lady gets ready to welcome yet another eventful year in her life, we wish her all the love and happiness in this world, Happy Birthday, Kylie!

