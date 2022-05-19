After a long run of seven-season, Netflix has decided to end Riverdale. Starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse, Riverdale was one of only three remaining scripted originals that were covered as part of The CW-Netflix deal. Archie Meets Riverdale: Netflix Show’s Characters To Cross Over Into Archie Comics in Special Comicbook One-Shot.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

‘RIVERDALE’ will end with Season 7 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/fhudtJtPQq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 19, 2022

