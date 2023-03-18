Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins celebrates her birthday on March 18. The British-American actress started her acting career in late 2000 and found her breakthrough in 2009 with the sports drama The Blind Side. Currently, she's busy playing the character of Emily Cooper, a marketing executive who gets transferred to Paris from America for her work commitments. While a lot has been said and discussed about Lily's styling in the show and how it's top-notch and even over-the-top at times, we won't be discussing that today. Lily Collins Can’t Stop Gushing About Her Scandinavian Honeymoon, A ‘Magical First Trip’, With Charlie McDowell (View Pics).

Instead, we'll dissect Lily's styling in real life and wonder if Emily would her choices. Collins' personal sense of styling is very girlish. She loves her elaborate gowns and feminine silhouettes and her red-carpet appearances are proof of that. With her delicate detailing, strong colour palette and charming aura, Lily manages to put together a package that looks desirable and irresistible. If you don't mind girly designs and love to flaunt your feminity, Collins is just the right celeb for you to follow. She loves keeping it chic but extremely stylish at the same time. Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell in a Secret Wedding, Says ‘What Started as a Fairytale Is Now My Forever Reality’ (View Pics).

On that note, let's further discuss Lily Collins' best red carpet from the recent past.

Happy Birthday, Lily Collins!

