On September 4, 2021, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot in at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. The Emily In Paris star did give a glimpse of her vintage wedding ceremony by posting pictures on her Insta feed. The actress then shared a series of pictures from their Scandinavian honeymoon and netizens couldn’t take their eyes off from the couple and the spectacular views. Well, Lily is just not over with her ‘magical first trip’ with hubby dearest. Sharing many more pictures from their honeymoon diaries, the actress says, ‘I can’t imagine a more memorable, magical first trip as newlyweds and way to officially begin our lives together.’

Lily Collins And Charlie McDowell’s Honeymoon Diaries:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

