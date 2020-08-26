Lisa Haydon is busy with her Instagram uploads these days. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress recently took to her social media site to post multiple pictures in her beachwear wardrobe and boy, are they hot! Lisa who's away from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time is busy with her personal life, taking care of her kids and making some happy memories with her man. Haydon currently resides in Hong Kong and prefers living a non-celebrity life. But that never stopped us from following her on Instagram, did it? Lisa Haydon Poses with her Hubby and Two Kids for Vogue India's New Quarantine Inspired Photoshoot (View Pics).

After posing along with her newborn in a floral monokini, Lisa uploaded a series of pictures in her emerald green bikini and those were stunning. Playing with her elder child while casually posing in her hot bikinis is how she ideally prefers to spend a lazy day in Hong Kong. Lisa was a model even before she entered B-town and that explains her envious figure. Give us a name who can nail a bikini as well as Lisa, we'll wait! Lisa Haydon Looks Hotter Than the Tropic in Her New Photoshoot – View Pics.

Check Out Lisa Haydon's New Pictures

Lisa Haydon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lisa Haydon's exit from Bollywood isn't a permanent decision and we hope she decides to mark her re-entry very soon. After all, the industry's 'vatavaran' is a lot more happening with her being around.

