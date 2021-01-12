This Lohri get ready to amp up your wardrobe in true celebrity style. Take some style cues from our beloved celebs on how to dress right for the occasion. Lohri as a festival is celebrated in northern India with prominence in Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab. Lohri marks the New Year for Punjabi farmers and is celebrated as the onset of the new harvesting season. It holds a lot of cultural significance and hence keeping it traditional is of utmost importance. Lohri 2021 Special Foods: From Makki Ki Roti to Til Chikki, These Traditional Recipes Are a Must on Your Thali This Harvest Festival.

Remember Preity Zinta's outfit in the 'Lohri' song from Veer Zara? It had a rather vibrant colour palette and the silhouette was apt for the occasion. For those ladies who don't want to wear 'dhoti' and still look traditional for the occasion, we can lend you some helping hand. From Shehnaaz Gill's simple outfit to opting for a Patiala suit like Himanshi Khurana, we pick seven of the best outfits that are perfectly suited for this festive occasion. Have a look. Lohri 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know the Significance and Celebrations of This Winter Harvest Festival.

Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Himanshi Khurana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Ankita Lokhande

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Surbhi Chandna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Anita Hassanandani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Surbhi Jyoti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

While Lohri demands you to be all vibrant and colourful, you can always pick a subtle colour palette and grace the occasion. In the end, it's all about being and embracing yourself!

