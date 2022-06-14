Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale celebrates her birthday on June 14. The actress who became known for her roles as Becca Sommers in the series Bionic Woman continued with her quest to grab meaty but glamorous roles simultaneously. This year, Hale would celebrate her 33rd birthday and to mark this occasion, we decided to reminisce some of her best moments - not onscreen but offscreen. Lucy's red carpet appearances have been delightful, not just once or twice but each time she has decided to make one. Yo or Hell No! Lucy Hale in Jean Paul Gaultier for the FOX’s Teen Choice Awards 2019.

From a classic black off-shoulder gown to a blingy mini dress, Lucy's sartorial choices have impressed one and all. A favourite with the fashion aficionados, Lucy Hale has evolved since her initial days in the industry. Today her choices look more powerful than mere girly and she's definitely more comfortable in her own skin. With her petite frame and features to die for, Lucy manages to shine like the brightest star in anything and everything that she wears. To hail some of her most prominent outings from the recent past here's recalling them one at a time! Lucy Hale Birthday: Let's Scroll Through Her Vibrant Instagram Account.

Happy Birthday, Lucy Hale!

