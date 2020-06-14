Lucy Hale Birthday Special: From Pop-Chic to Earthy-Hip, Her Style’s Pretty and We Ain't Lying!

We’ve all stalked celebrities on social media or googled them when we are struggling with the ultimate question in life - ‘what to wear?’. Even though we have tonnes of clothes lying in our wardrobe, celebs are our guide to look chic. One such Hollywood babe is Lucy Hale whose fashion outings have always left a mark on the style critics and also is admired by fans. From OTT red carpet picks to some basic casuals, she’s always dressed right. And as the Pretty Little Liars and Katy Keene actress turns a year older on June 14, 2020, we thought of picking some fashionable gems from her Instagram which prove ger versatility. Yo or Hell No! Lucy Hale in Jean Paul Gaultier for the FOX’s Teen Choice Awards 2019.

The takeaway from Hale’s closet is that she loves to take risks in the style department and have shown to the world what’s Lucy’s fashion all about. In case you are just inspired reading of the above, keep scrolling as it’s time to some notes.

Let’s start with a red hot number from her Instagram feed. This sizzling one-piece paired with red heels is a cutesy hit.

View this post on Instagram TCAs 2019 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Aug 6, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

It requires guts to flaunt an animal print. However, Lucy does it easily and we have no complaints.

Up next, we have something which is a blend of elegant and chic. This glittery-cum-torso top kinda dress is literally future fashion.

They say it’s always dark plus light combo which works wonder. But here is the girl proving the method wrong by wearing a subtle pink shade with a pair of white boots.

View this post on Instagram Feeling spring af @instylemagazine A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 21, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

This one is for all the busy AF girls out there. As Hale’s day to night look is just awesome sauce.

Let’s not complicate this as it’s ‘slumber party’ realness served right!

View this post on Instagram Slumber party vibez. Never looked taller. A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 10, 2018 at 8:45pm PDT

Holy moly, here comes the sexy red carpet outing we all were waiting for. And that lip colour... bold is the word.

Is that pyjama, really? We thought it’s some branded couture. Adding charm to the look of the Chanel neckpiece.

View this post on Instagram When pjs are acceptable to wear. A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Dec 8, 2016 at 4:54pm PST

That’s it, guys! Hope you guys loved the above compilation of the birthday girl’s stylish outing (according to us) till date. She’s a fashion force the glam world needs. As be it flashing a girl next door vibe or showcasing her tailored pieces, it’s all just perfect. Here’s wishing her a happy birthday. Stay stylish just like Lucy!!!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).