Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale celebrates her birthday on June 14. A recipient of seven Teen Choice Awards, Hale has proved her acting versatility time and again. However, besides being a fine actor and also a talented singer, she's also a fashionista who likes slaying all day, every day. Lucy's red carpet avatars have impressed us always and she rarely goes wrong with her choices. A stunner by choice, Lucy Hale should be hailed for picking such smart outfits on the red carpet. Pretty Little Liars Stars Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario and Lucy Hale Pose Together for a Reunion Photo (View Pic).

From picking an all-black look for a soiree to going colourful and settling for prints, Lucy's wardrobe is as versatile as her acting talent. She likes to surprise her fans and is quite unpredictable when it comes to her wardrobe. She has no favourites but loves experimenting instead. A sheer delight for your eyes, Lucy's choices will make you fall in love with her over and over again. Her wardrobe is a blend of simplicity meets drama and she sure nails it to the hilt. To elaborate more on her choices, let's check out some of her best fashion looks from recent times. Lucy Hale Birthday: Let's Scroll Through Her Vibrant Instagram Account, One Pic at a Time.

Happy Birthday, Lucy Hale!

