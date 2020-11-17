While she's in Dharamshala, enjoying some winter sun with beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora ensured her Diwali is as fashionable as it can get. The actress celebrated the special festival with bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan by her side and while we admired her outfit, little did we know that it belonged to the house of Tarun Tahiliani. The glittery gold outfit looked resplendent on the B-towner and we are delighted to see how she pulled it off with so much ease. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Six Yards of Pure Grace by Masaba Gupta.

As per the detailing mentioned by the designer himself, Malaika wore a foil jersey-draped concept saree with a contemporary version of a classic bolero, adorned in Byzantium-inspired embroideries and a dangling mix of Swarovski pearls emeralds and rubies. The outfit was perfect for the occasion and Malaika, being a fashionista that she is, nailed it to the hilt. The awe-inspiring look was beautifully conceptualised by ace designer, Maneka Harisinghani and we can't stop admiring her for it. Malaika Arora Soaks in Some Sunshine with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Little Taimur and their Picture Together is Warming Our Hearts.

Malaika Arora in Tarun Tahiliani

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika's resplendent look was slightly OTT, considering it was a cosy Diwali celebration and not some IT Bollywood party. But again, she's Malaika and toning down is never an option for her.

We are certainly inspired and amazed by her style shenanigans and think it was a brilliant attempt. Do you guys agree with us? Do you think her outing was worth your attention or was it a bit gaudy for your taste? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

