No one does fashion as well as Malaika Arora. The 'Munni' of Bollywood is known for taking a 'bold' route with fashion and she loves thigh-high slits like no one else. After battling COVID-19 like a fierce warrior, Malaika's back in action, shooting for her reality TV show, one episode at a time. From elegant Manish Malhotra sarees to Marchesa gowns, she's busy donning some amazing avatars and we have nothing else to say but 'wow'. Malaika Arora Struts, Twirls and Stuns In her Charming Monochrome Outfit for India's Best Dancer Shooting (View Pics).

After flaunting Manish Malhotra's sequined saree from his new collection, Ruhaaniyat', Malaika swung back into her modern designs mode with a blue Marchesa gown. The one-off shoulder tulle gown was able to accentuate her svelte figure while making us go gaga about her. She kept her styling extremely smart with no jewellery and nude makeup. With soft beach waves and strappy heels, Mala was able to set the fashion ball rolling. Malaika Arora Gleams in a Dazzling Silver Number By Manish Malhotra (View Pics).

Malaika Arora in Marchesa

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika's gorgeous self never disappoints when it comes to her fashion department. With the help of her ace stylist Maneka Harisinghani, she's able to nail the right outfits with utmost chutzpah. While Mala's obsessed about her thigh-high slits, we love the way she flaunts them, making us adore her slightly more. We hope her style shenanigans continue to boggle our minds in future and that the experience only gets better with time. Ciao.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).