It is pop star Harry Styles’ birthday today and his fans from across the globe are showering him with good wishes. This singer-songwriter has won hearts not just with his hit albums, but also with his flamboyant fashion. And this special day takes us back to the picture shared by Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana four weeks ago on Instagram and seeing his post netizens had labelled him as ‘Indian Harry Styles’. Harry Styles Birthday: These 11 Pictures Of The Pop Star Prove He Is A True Fashion Icon!

Oh yes! Aparshakti Khurana has become the Indian Harry Styles for many. The former has proved his mettle as an actor and as a fashion icon too. Be it casuals or formals, bold patterns or cool cutouts, desi wear or fusion, Aparshakti’s choice of ensembles have been impressive. The post that he shared on January 2, it was an all-black outfit by Siddartha Tytler. He was styled by Jay Samuel and looked all cool in frill. The sheer shirt with frills on the sleeves and neckline, slim-fit black trousers and those pair of bright silver shoes was a bold style statement. It clearly reminded many of Harry Styles’ outfit for the 2019 Met Gala. Aparshakti Khurana Style: An Eclectic, Eccentric, Extraordinaire Fashion Arsenal Is Just Another Facet of His Fine, Fabulous Persona!

For the event Harry Styles had donned an outfit by Gucci’s Alessandro Michele – sheer ruffled blouse, high-waist pants, pearl earring, men’s heels, silver rings on fists – and once again left the fashion world go gaga over his style statement.

Aparshakti Khurana – The Indian Harry Styles

And Fans Loved His Style

Aparshakti Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pop Star Harry Styles At 2019 Met Gala

So what do you have to say about Indian Harry Styles, Aparshakti Khurana? It is pretty clear that he is not afraid to experiment with such bold outfits and make a style statement! Aparshakti indeed is fabulously flamboyant!

